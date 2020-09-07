You ask, we reply! The editorial staff of Euro am Sonntag solutions reader questions on authorized, monetary and insurance coverage matters. By Simone Gröneweg, Euro on Sunday

We purchased a home by a dealer and need to renovate it. To what extent can we profit from the lowered VAT?

€ URO ON SUNDAY:

In keeping with the plans of the federal authorities, the discount in VAT from 19 to 16 % will apply till December 31, 2020. Property patrons won’t essentially profit from this, as a result of no VAT is incurred when promoting personal homes or flats. When you purchased your property by a dealer, nevertheless, it can save you on fee below sure circumstances. Nonetheless, this solely applies if the brokerage contract was concluded earlier than March 1st or from July 1st, 2020 and the dealer’s service is supplied within the interval from July 1st to December thirty first.



If that’s the case, the dealer should move on the present tax benefit. With a internet brokerage fee of 25,000 euros, the gross sales tax on the previous charge is 4,750 euros, on the lowered charge of 16 %, solely 4,000 euros are due. So the shopper saves 750 euros. If the brokerage contract was concluded between March 1 and June 30, 2020, in response to the IVD dealer affiliation, the shopper has no authorized proper to switch this profit. Those that fee craftsmen with particular person trades by the tip of 2020 also can lower your expenses. Prerequisite: The service is definitely supplied and accepted by the shopper within the second half of the yr. The lowered gross sales tax doesn’t apply to down funds or advance funds.