Former US President Donald Trump, who previously criticized mail-order voting, requested the ballot by mail ahead of Florida municipal elections. Reported by CNN.

According to Palm Beach County reports, the bulletin was sent on Friday, March 5, to the Mar-a-Lago resort, where Trump has resided since 2019.

Trump has previously criticized the mail-order voting system on several occasions. In particular, he called it the reason for the massive fraud in the presidential elections last year.

At the same time, the former president spoke positively about the postal vote in Florida, the channel notes. Trump argued that remote voting in the state was safe and secure, and urged everyone in Florida to request a ballot and vote by mail.