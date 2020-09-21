A woman is suspected of sending a toxic substance to Donald Trump from Canada. She is said to have been armed when she was arrested.

NAfter a letter containing the poison ricin was sent to the White House, the alleged sender was arrested, according to media reports. The woman tried to enter the United States from Canada, the news channel CNN reported on Sunday. You had a gun with you, it said, citing security authorities. NBC also reported the arrest.

At the weekend it became known that the letter had been addressed to President Donald Trump and had been intercepted this week. The “New York Times” wrote before the arrest that the envelope had come from Canada according to investigators and that a woman was wanted.

Letters containing the highly toxic ricin had already been sent to President Barack Obama and the then New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2013. All mail for the White House is meanwhile being sorted and checked in another location before it reaches the president’s office, according to CNN. Ricin can be fatal even in small amounts.