Mail | This kind of Posti’s “picky” machine through which all letters pass

If the shipment does not yet have a sorting code, it will be created at the post office. For example, letters sent by private individuals do not have the code ready. The shipment is fed into the machine, whose camera reads the address and a small jet of ink prints a barcode-like line on top. In the new stamps, the code is already ready. Such shipments are processed in the amount of dozens of rolls per day. If the machine does not recognize the address, a human will help. For example, a missing apartment number or an unclearly written address will cause the machine to push the issue to a human to solve. Then the person compares the written address with the information about the recipient in the database. For this reason, it is important that address changes are made in time and that the full address of the recipient is marked on the shipment.