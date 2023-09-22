Mail | The condolence address sent as an express letter traveled for three weeks and returned to the sender – how can this happen to a shipment of 15.50 euros?

The sender of the address finally went to take the letter personally to the widow in the center of Tampere.

In Pirkkala resident Timo Väätäinen sent an address to the widow of a family acquaintance on August 7. Väätäinen thought that the address would not arrive in the desired eight business days, so he sent a letter from Pirkkala’s Prisma as an express letter.

Express mail cost 15.50 euros.

The address never made it to the funeral home, but was found about three weeks later, on August 28, in Väätäinen’s mailbox, unopened. The letter had a “Returned” sticker on it and a checkmark under “Not picked up”.

“I contacted Posti and they refunded the postage, but it didn’t remove the embarrassment,” says Väätäinen.

He went to take the letter personally to the widow in the center of Tampere the next day.

According to Posti’s website, express letters are delivered every weekday, and in the largest cities there is also the option of Saturday delivery.

Why did the address return to the sender’s mailbox after three weeks, Posti’s communications manager Tiina Rantakoski?

“First of all, apologies for what happened to the sender of the condolence address. A very sad incident. Posti’s communications cannot comment on individual customer cases, but in general we can comment on things that might be the cause,” Rantakoski replies.

“It may have happened that the express letter has not been delivered to the mailbox because the bottom door of the apartment building has been locked and the possible door buzzer has not been answered. It is important for the sender to write the recipient’s phone number on the shipment, or if the sender leaves it at the place of business, then tell the customer service representative, in which case it will be printed directly on the label. In this case, the driver or delivery person can try to reach the recipient from the bottom door.”

“If the recipient cannot be reached, the shipment is sent to Posti for collection. Then Posti sends the recipient an arrival notification. If this has not been sent and therefore the recipient has not received it, it is a Posti error. The express letter is stored at Posti’s service point for two weeks, and if it has not been picked up during that time, it is returned to the sender.