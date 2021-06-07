Users from Russia reported problems with the Mail.ru Group services, reported on website Downdetector, which monitors crashes and disconnections of popular Internet resources, on Monday, May 7th.

Thus, 66% of users complained about malfunctions in the mail service, 25% complained about the site, and 7% have difficulties logging into an account on Mail.ru. Complaints about problems come mainly from users in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar and Kazan.

In the press service of the company TASS reported that this is a temporary problem, and also assured that user data is completely safe.

In March, it was reported that Mail.ru Group is changing its approach to managing social networks: the company has a strategic advice in this area. The new structure will make it easier to synchronize and prioritize, allocate resources more efficiently, and introduce innovative technologies faster.