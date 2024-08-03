Mail.ru has not confirmed reports of collection in the work of e-mail

Mail.ru did not confirm the earlier reports about the collection of e-mail. The company told Lenta.ru about this.

“We are not confirming, everything is operating as normal,” the press service responded.

On the evening of August 3, there were reports of user complaints about problems loading the mailbox page both when using the service from mobile devices and in the web version.

