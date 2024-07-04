Mail | Posti’s error causes diabetic Päivi Riihimaa to worry about her health: “Compensation in place”

Postal|It frustrates Riihimaata that the shipment is in the same city as him, but it cannot be picked up.

From Oulu Päivi Riihimaa suffers from type 1 diabetes. He has a sensor on his arm that evaluates blood glucose concentrations from interstitial fluid. Riihimaa had to order a new glucose sensor from the manufacturer to replace the damaged one, and the manufacturer sent one at the beginning of June.

The problems started at the end of Oulu. According to Posti’s tracking data, the shipment arrived in the city already on June 11. However, it could not be picked up even by the last Friday of the month.

“I filled out the electronic form on Posti’s website, where I explained the matter. We’ll see if the feedback goes forward and if anyone comes back to it,” says Riihimaa.

Riihimaa replace the sensor with a new one every two weeks. He has a spare sensor at home, so fortunately he can still monitor his blood glucose level, even though the vital shipment is waiting at Posti.

Nevertheless, Posti’s problems worry him. It frustrates Riihimaata that the shipment is in the same city as him, but it cannot be picked up.

“Not all shipments contain cheap fashion ordered from China, people order more. I need my glucose sensor, and I think that compensation would be appropriate even when the waiting times are unreasonably long,” he reflects.

Postal production director of the e-commerce and distribution services business Laura Inttilä says that there is currently no wider disturbance in Oulu that would affect the delivery of packages.

According to Inttilä, Posti has been in contact with the customer, and the location of the shipment is being actively investigated with both the recipient and the collection point personnel.

“According to the information we have, the shipment would have arrived at the pick-up point, but it has not been found at the pick-up point, at least not yet,” says Inttilä.

The vast majority of shipments arrive on time, and their disappearance is extremely rare, Inttilä emphasizes.

The loss of a transmission is most often due to human reasons.

“It’s really unfortunate that the package is missing, and we’re trying to do everything we can to find out where it is,” says Inttilä.