Mail | Post carrier Elli was already anxious about the coming work week on Sunday – Now she tells about the events that led to the final account

In the online survey, the employees also highlight inappropriate behavior and management problems. Posti promises improvements to the planning of work shifts and routes.

“Job, which used to be soft and smooth, has become very difficult. The delivery routes have grown and the working days are getting longer, and yet it is still important to get the day’s mail delivered to the customer”, reflects the postman from Oulu.

He was one of about a hundred respondents who took part in HS’s online survey. In the survey, mail carriers were asked to share their experiences with open answers.

The responses emphasized dissatisfaction with the direction in which the state-owned company has been taken in recent years. Many of the respondents felt that the work is measured incorrectly in relation to the time available for it, and therefore the constant rush is a familiar companion for the sharer. Sorting problems, the uncertainty related to fixed-term employment contracts and an unethical or unethical workplace culture also came to the fore.

Change the surprised postman from Oulu has worked at Posti since 1978, first as a summer employee. He considers the customers to be the best part of his job. The mechanization of the work process, on the other hand, according to him, has weakened the distribution, because the machines do not have the tacit knowledge that the distributor has.

Others have the same problem. For example, a respondent from Helsinki remembers how in the past the distributor handled the sorting and distribution of his own route from start to finish.

“Nowadays, they are separated for different people, and there are several bundles. The distributor then combines them on the route.”

The defendant, who worked as a postman between 1989 and 2021, does not want his name to be made public either, because he is continuing his work at Posti after the break and could thus be exposed to unpleasant light for what he said. He stopped working a couple of years ago, because he could no longer trust that the work will be of the same quality as before.

“Posti has been a great place to work in the past, and that’s why this is sad.”

Sorting the problems are directly reflected in the distribution, notes Joensuuinen Eetu Kapanen. He worked at Posti for four years and resigned in October 2022.

“Even though the amount of mail is decreasing, there are too few people and the routes are oversized.”

Kapanen brings up the work ethic of distributors, which is one of the reasons for burnout. According to him, many deliverers want to do their job as well as possible and make sure that people get their mail. That’s why sorting should work like clockwork.

“There are bundles sorted by a machine and, in addition, raw material that is sorted by itself. The machine shouldn’t make mistakes, but then, when the machine had gone to tilt, the mails were in the wrong order. And there was no permission or time to rearrange them.”

The result could be that the delivery person had another route of mail, which was then brought back to the distribution center at the end of the shift and tried again the next day.

“On some of the routes, it was always overtime, when after completing another one, you could spend the last hour of your shift in the coffee room. In the past, there were also employees on alert, whereas today, the absence of one person from the morning shift delays the work of 4–5 people.”

Kapanen says that taking breaks on some of the routes was practically impossible. The same thing was pointed out by a respondent from Tampere, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“Pride didn’t allow me to start using adult diapers at work. Also, not drinking anything during the day during heavy physical work was not a very sustainable solution. There were a few working days when I had drunk a couple of sips of too much water and the last working hours were so stressful that it was difficult to concentrate on driving the car or delivering the mail.”

Posti Group personnel director Timo Koskinen says he recognizes the problems. He promises that every feedback will be taken seriously, and that the plan is to address the problems that have arisen on some routes in the fall.

“There is a break period planned for delivery tasks, but on some long routes it can be difficult to take breaks in practice. Not everyone can return to the starting point of the route during the break, but of course it is the employer’s responsibility to plan the work in such a way that they can be coped with and that people are able to work.”

Koskinen explains that Posti has experienced many changes in recent decades. The amount of mail to be distributed decreases, and that again leads to the need for efficiency. They have been answered, among other things, by automating sorting.

“The centralization of sorting and yt processes evoke emotions. Posti has smart people at work, they understand the reality of the industry. We have a good and close dialogue, and things that need to be corrected are brought up.”

There are approximately 8,000 employees in postal services, i.e. traditional mail distribution and sorting, approximately 6,000 converted to full-time person-years.

In many the answer repeated the concern about short fixed-term employment relationships, which made it difficult to predict life. In addition to employed deliverymen, Posti uses hired labor because the seasonal need for labor is high.

According to Timo Koskinen, especially at the end of the year, Black Week, Black Friday and Christmas are busy times, the beginning of the year is also busy. He does not comment on individual cases of chaining deadlines, but states that local awareness of future workforce needs can vary.

Eetu Kapanen says that he initially spent 1.5 years at Posti with one-month fixed-term contracts, sometimes even shorter ones.

He works a lot of overtime to prove that he is a good employee. Although at the beginning he was afraid of being labeled as a difficult person, he took up the odd jobs with the trustee and eventually got a permanent employment relationship.

“After me, employees were hired through a temporary work company. They received 3–4 euros less per hour, and that also made many people fear that their own work will be replaced by something cheaper.”

The decision to quit was due to the experience of unfairness and an inappropriate workplace culture. Kapanen says that there were racist and inappropriate jokes at the workplace and, for example, teasing of female employees. When you tried to deal with it, others thought it was the source of the problem itself.

“That kind of language doesn’t belong in the workplace in the 2020s.”

Mail distribution has changed a lot with the automation of sorting. Sorting device for small letters at the Helsinki Post Center in Pohjois-Pasila.

From Tampere Elli says that he experienced workplace bullying at Posti, which the local management did not intervene in. He worked at Posti for ten years.

“When you have cried several times after a working day, when on Sunday you are anxious about the work week that has already started and on Monday you put all your hope in lasting until Friday, something is wrong.”

Elli said that she had noticed how the office’s efficiency figures were distorted, for example by not recording delivery failures. He was pressured to commit an accounting crime, which he refused. At the end of April, Elli completely changed her field.

According to Elli, the problems were in management. For example, staff satisfaction surveys were conducted many times a year, but either they were not processed or going through them did not lead to genuine changes in the workplace.

“Maybe they made an A4 on the wall that said say hello to a colleague. The changes were not completed, the most important thing seemed to be that things looked good on the outside.”

PAW i.e. the chairman of the postal and logistics industry union Heidi Nieminen believes that employees are tired of constant changes. The trough was experienced in 2019, when there were long labor battles against the weakening of employment conditions.

“Since then, major changes have taken place in Posti’s management, and I think that nowadays a good personnel policy is a value in itself.”

Nieminen also ponders whether, for example, the feeling of urgency will be adequately expressed in the workplace. If an employee always stretches and doesn’t take breaks, the management may not notice that the amount of work and the time allotted for it do not match.

Some of the respondents praised Posti as a place to work. For example Hannu Koivuranta Saarijärvte said that he had been at Posti for 11 years and that he was quite satisfied.

“Many negative changes have been experienced, but living in a small town has its advantages, here we have still largely been able to do things ourselves with high quality. I still like going to work in the morning, and I wouldn’t mind if this brought bread to the table for the rest of my life.”