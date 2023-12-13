Mail | Christmas cards must be sent no later than Sunday

There is still time until next week to send Christmas packages.

Christmas cards and the domestic packages will still arrive by Christmas, but as far as the cards are concerned, you have to hurry a bit.

According to the Post, Christmas cards must be mailed on Sunday at the latest, so that they reach the recipients before Christmas. Posti promises to deliver domestic Christmas packages by Christmas if they are sent no later than Wednesday of next week.

In mail delivery there may be short-term delays due to the political strikes taking place on Thursday. Posti estimates, however, that the mail flow will quickly return to normal and that the work stoppages will not prevent the delivery of cards and packages by Christmas.