Was one of the authors of the racist insults against AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan identified by the police during the match against Udinese. Thanks to the support of the sophisticated video surveillance system present in the Bluenergy stadium, a first person was identified who would have insulted the goalkeeper by repeating “fucking nigger…” 12 times.

The man, a forty-six year old from the province of Udine, already known to the police, was reported in a state of freedom to the Udine public prosecutor's office which is coordinating the investigation activities. At the same time, the police commissioner of the province of Udine issued him a five-year ban. Investigations are continuing to identify any further perpetrators.

“We are working hard to identify those responsible. Fortunately we have a state-of-the-art stadium and therefore we have the tools to be able to do it. It's a matter of identifying one, two, three people at most in a group of five thousand people, it's like looking for a needle in the haystack but we will. We have one goal, that of throwing these people out of our stadium foreverwho do not deserve to be in a context like that of Udine”, said Franco Collavino, general manager of Udinese, today on Radio Sportiva.