The Frenchman is available again after five months and has been training with the team for days. He could play as early as Sunday against the Goddess

Just one doubt in view of Atalanta: Maignan as owner or on the bench? First the news: the Frenchman has been training with the team for the last four days, so he’s recovered. His last appearance dates back to 18 September against Sassuolo, then a five-month break and a World Cup seen from home. Now, after a long ordeal, Magic Mike is ready to come back. Maybe as early as Sunday evening.

Come back in? — At the moment the chances of seeing the Frenchman from 1′ are 50%, so the doubt remains and it’s no small matter either. Maignan has recovered, he’s back to saving in training, so he could also become a starter immediately. From Milanello, however, they preach calm, also because Tatarusanu comes from three consecutive clean sheets and is in a positive moment. The challenge is delicate, a direct clash with a view to the Champions League is up for grabs, but taking risks could be counterproductive. On 8 March there is the return with Tottenham, we start from the 1-0 of the first leg. A fit Maignan can make all the difference. See also LIVE Milan, morning of meetings for Cardinal: now he is in office with Maldini

Others — Bennacer and Captain Calabria will not take part in the challenge with the Goddess. Even today they trained separately. He will talk about it later, perhaps in view of Fiorentina (March 4). Pioli hopes to have them all back at Tottenham.

February 24th – 10.02pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Maignan #starter #Atalanta #Pioli #takes #days #decide