Bayern Munich looking for goalkeepers: Maignan dream of Milan

Bayern Munich after selling Sommer to Inter and with Manuel Neuer still injured (he risks returning to 2024 after his ski accident in December) would be considering making a heavy purchase in the role of goalkeeper. THE Bavarians have two names on the notebook, one is Diogo Costa of Porto, the other is Mike Maignan of Milan. It must be said that it is highly unlikely to think of the transfer of the French goalkeeper by the AC Milan club a few days before the start of the season. An offer would be more than indecent.

Real Madrid, Courtois crack: the blancos looking for a goalkeeper

Then pay attention to the Real Madrid variable in the goalkeeper market. Thibaut Courtois left the training session in tears and after the tests carried out “he was diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament anterior of the left knee. The player will be operated on in the next few days”. It will be a long absence from the playing fields for the French goalkeeper (practically a large part of the season) and the blancos will be looking for a graft to work alongside Andrij Lunin, goalkeeper born in 1999 for the Ukraine national team who last played only two games. This is why Maignan can be a (very expensive) solution to the problem for Florentino Perez, as well as Wojciech Szczesny. The Juventus goalkeeper is certainly a simpler target and could allow the Bianconeri to go after Gigio Donnarumma.

Other names? Occasion David De Gea: The 32-year-old Spaniard is released after leaving Manchester United. There is then Shakthar’s Anatoly Trubin (one year before the deadline: it’s an agreement with Inter, but if Real Madrid breaks in…). Without to forget Keylor Navaswho played for the blancos from 2014 to 2019 and had left precisely because he had lost his job to the young Courtois.

READ ALSOLukaku to Milan, “crazy market idea on the night of San Lorenzo”

Subscribe to the newsletter

