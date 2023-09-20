After the MRI the diagnosis is left thigh flexor damage. He will be evaluated day by day, the goal is to have him back with Lazio on 30 September
“No injuries.” And so, big sigh of relief. This is the most important part of the medical bulletin released this morning on Maignan’s conditions. In short, the problem is there and remains, but there is nothing serious. “Mike Maignan, during last night’s match, suffered a strain on the flexor muscles of his left thigh. The MRI performed this morning ruled out injuries. The clinical evolution will be monitored daily”, is the complete text from the Rossoneri club. What also induces optimism, reading between the lines of the press release, is the absence of a date by which to re-evaluate the player’s conditions. Daily monitoring evidently means that, once the physiological handful of days necessary to get rid of resentment have passed, every day can be the good one to see him return to working in a group.
Time projections? Roughly what had already emerged yesterday evening: Mike could miss a couple of matches, Verona on Saturday afternoon and Cagliari on Wednesday of next week, and then be available again on Saturday 30 September against Lazio. Obviously, since it is a day-to-day evaluation, we remain in the field of hypotheses. The Frenchman raised the white flag in the 35th minute of the restart of the match against Newcastle. No tackles, no hits. “As he moved to move the ball he felt a twinge behind him,” Pioli, who described himself as “worried”, said after the match. Now, an overall light diagnosis. Sportiello is ready for action, as he demonstrated in full recovery by saving the Rossoneri’s goal.
