“No injuries.” And so, big sigh of relief. This is the most important part of the medical bulletin released this morning on Maignan’s conditions. In short, the problem is there and remains, but there is nothing serious. “Mike Maignan, during last night’s match, suffered a strain on the flexor muscles of his left thigh. The MRI performed this morning ruled out injuries. The clinical evolution will be monitored daily”, is the complete text from the Rossoneri club. What also induces optimism, reading between the lines of the press release, is the absence of a date by which to re-evaluate the player’s conditions. Daily monitoring evidently means that, once the physiological handful of days necessary to get rid of resentment have passed, every day can be the good one to see him return to working in a group.