12 positive launches, a penalty save and a decisive save in the final. The Frenchman is a number 10… in goal. And as a child he played forward

The “Pistolero” has grown up and now stops the playmakers. Those who years ago invited to put the ball in front of the door with precision, otherwise it would be trouble. Mike Maignan scored in bursts and he didn’t want to stay between the posts. “Either I play in attack, or nothing”. He said it with a bad face to the old coaches. He slipped off his gloves furiously and annoyed, placing himself in front with obstinacy. Now fate has changed. And Mike Maignan, for all “Magic”, saves penalties, neutralizes attackers and grabs dreams, dragging Milan to the semifinals of the Champions League after 16 years.

Specialist — The last time Milan finished in the top four of the big cup was 2007. Mike was 12 years old and played for Villiers le Bel, about twenty kilometers from Paris. The Rossoneri were a dream, today a reality. And from Maradona he takes a couple of postcards with him. The first: the penalty saved in Kvaratskhelia on 1-0, one who had signed six out of eight penalties before being hypnotized. Mike, on the other hand, had neutralized 13. The last one in March against Depay, with the national team. Specialist. The second flash is the hug with Tomori after the parade, a head-to-head in which the Englishman will have told him “you are the best, you are the strongest, our anchor”. For him calm sea or storm makes no difference. Maignan steers the ship out of the waves with the calmness of one who is not afraid. Look at him, Mike: he always stays calm and carefree, as if the pressure doesn’t scratch him. As if he doesn’t care. Eyes of the tiger, leadership and firm hands, always. See also Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah close their 2022 season without titles

The strongest? — One wonders if at the moment he is the strongest goalkeeper in the world. Absolutely no, but perhaps for performance yes. He plays with Courtois of Real Madrid. A given: against Napoli he made 12 positive throws. Meret, also at the top with a penalty save, stopped at two. The poster of a goalkeeper who lifts his head and manages. An added free that breaks the line. This year he has scored seven clean sheets. And in the five months he was missing, Milan suffered. Maignan is a playmaker in goal, a number 10 with boxing gloves. Milan snatched him from Lille, the French champions, in great secrecy, with a studied and thought out deal. In the end he turned out to be one of the best signings of the Maldini-Massara management. The leader with the eyes of the tiger who led Milan to the semifinals conceding only one goal in their last three games in the Champions League. The Pistolero who threw it in and wore the nine in honor of Suarez. Now he’s the one to stop the spikes. See also Calha between past and present: "New role thanks to Inzaghi. We are better than Milan"

