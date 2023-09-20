Maignan, injuries ruled out for the Milan goalkeeper

Sigh of relief at Milan: injuries ruled out for Mike Maignan. The Rossoneri striker was injured in the final minutes of the Champions League match drawn 0-0 at San Siro against Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle.

Magic Mike during Tuesday night’s race “he suffered a strain on the flexor muscles of his left thigh. The MRI performed this morning ruled out injuries.”

The clinical evolution – the Rossoneri club says – will be monitored daily.”

Maignan when will the AC Milan goalkeeper return to the pitch? The hypothesis

The question that AC Milan fans are asking is obvious: when will Maignan return? Against the Verona next Saturday at San Siro we can look forward to it Marco Sportiello to defend the Rossoneri goal. It seems difficult to think of deploying Magic Mike in the midweek round against Cagliari on Wednesday 27 September. The hope is therefore for a recovery on Saturday 30th against the Lazio or on the land of Borussia Dortmund in the second match of the Champions League group on 4 October.

