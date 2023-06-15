dat Milanello and Clairefontaine the concepts do not change. Mike Maignan is always Magic, or rather “Magique”. Matter of substance and personality. The AC Milan goalkeeper, new owner of France after Lloris’ farewell to the national team, continues to bewitch the Les Bleus world. At the center remains the specialty of the house, that response to penalty kicks that makes France smile and even the Devil, convinced to make him one of the keys to the present and the future.