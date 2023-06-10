It will be a long summer for the French goalkeeper. The Rossoneri club intends to lock him down but is ready to listen to monstrous offers. And the Blues have just informed Kepa and Mendy that they will no longer be in the team

A goalkeeper like this can only appeal to many big clubs. Milan knows it and probably Maignan himself, who is also the owner of the French national team, knows it. And not surprisingly, the AC Milan number one is next on the renewal list. In the meantime, however, Maignan has already ended up in Chelsea’s sights which, according to theTeam, evaluates how to structure a summer assault to compensate for the separation foreseen by Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. For now, it’s just a scenario that however sounds like an alert for the top management of Milan, where there is no longer Paolo Maldini, one to whom the Frenchman felt very close. See also Who wants Osimhen? It starts from 100 million. And Napoli are already aiming at the heir ...

Wall — In fact, the post where Maignan wondered if he was “always Milan”, after the divorce from Maldini, did not go unnoticed. From here starts theTeam which has gathered the indiscretion of the interest of Chelsea that would already be moving the first pawns. On the contrary, the scouting unit of the Blues considers him as the right profile to replace Kepa and Mendy who have already been informed of their intention not to continue together. And then, Chelsea have been following Maignan since 2020 when he played at Lille. The following year, Milan were able to convince the Frenchman to move to Milan, making him Donnarumma’s heir. This time, however, it will be necessary to raise the wall.

Offer — Also because other big clubs could move to Maignan. AC Milan are aware of this and are preparing to start negotiations for the renewal (the current deadline is 2026), which would include a substantial increase in salary. In fact, the Frenchman is one of the top players and like Leao he could benefit from a derogation from the club’s contractual customs, in order to obtain – as for the Portuguese – a salary of around 5 million plus bonuses (the current one is 2.8 net). . A way to make him feel the trust of the company and the central role in the project. In short, Maignan is part of the small circle of untouchables, which however does not mean non-transferable. It is clear that if an indecent offer (triple digit?) were to arrive for him, as perhaps for Hernandez, Milan would at least find themselves in the position of having to evaluate it. Maybe just to invest in other players with whom to make a leap in future quality. In any case, the top priority remains the renewal, but Mike’s summer is likely to be hot and long. See also América: Injured and suspended vs. Juárez on matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023

