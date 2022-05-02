Milan-Maignan, Magic Mike king of San Siro

Mike Maignan more and more factor in Milan from Pegs that the Scudetto is being played with Inter (2 points ahead, 7 points are needed between Verona-Atalanta-Sassuolo for math if the Nerazzurri had to make 9 with Empoli-Cagliari-Sampdoria). When in May last year the Devil announced his divorce from Donnarumma (then switched to Psg) and the arrival of the French champion goalkeeper with the Lille, many worried, thinking that Gigio’s legacy would be very heavy. Instead, one year later, the transalpine extreme defender proved to be an absolute champion and the 13 million for his card a sensational deal made by the Milan.

Maignan brings 23 points to the Milan cause in the Scudetto sprint with Inter

Prodigious saves, many and all decisive: the last in chronological order in the second half against Fiorentina, at 0-0, when he took a certain goal from the door. Cabral (“He was the man of the match,” the coach said Milan, Stefano Pioli at the end of the match), even an assist a Rafael Leao with a throw of 60 meters in the 1-0 victory over Sampdoria (with his feet Maignan is simply very strong) and uncommon leadership qualities. Not only that: according to a study done in recent weeks, the bets of Magic Mike have allowed Milan to win (at least) 23 points in this championship. And the Rossoneri fans hope they are Scudetto points …

Read also:

Affaritaliani.it at the Brothers of Italy programmatic conference in Milan

FdI, Meloni accuses the press. The gestures are eloquent. Video

Vittorio Feltri at the FdI Conference. Video. “In my future there is a grave …”

Filippo Facci at the FdI Conference. Video. “Meloni called me at 11.25pm”

Poll, Zaia the most loved governor. Mayors, Sala beats Gualtieri

Putin and the nuclear war? A great huge bluff. Like in poker …

Intesa Sanpaolo: the new shareholder plan of the group released

May 1st, Mattarella: “Recovery costs are not dead at work”. VIDEO

The Iren group acquires 100% of the share capital of SAP

Costa Venezia leaves from Istanbul to discover Turkey and Greece