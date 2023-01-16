Maids and carers, no agreement on salaries. Incoming increases of 9.2%

Maids and carers, no agreement. The third meeting held between the Ministry of Labor and the social partners regarding thesalary update of the contract national of housework nodid not produce the desired results. Therefore, increases for households and employers will start from this month.

“No deal achieved on the salary adjustment due to the figures contemplated in the domestic collective bargaining agreement. trade unions, Filcams-Cgil, Fisascat-Cisl, Uiltucs and Federcolfdid not want to accept the proposal put forward by the employers’ associations represented by Fidaldo to stagger the increases due to housekeepers, carers and babysitters during the year, a way to limit the economic impact of price increases on family budgets, already burdened by high bills and petrol costs”, he declared Fidaldo, National Federation of Domestic Employers.

“The domestic cnlcontinues Fidaldo, which is made up of the Nuova Collaborazione, Assindatcolf, Adlc and Adld associations – in fact provides (article 38), that in the event of a lack of agreement between the parties, as happened today, theadjustment to 80% of the Istat index as regards the minimum wages which from January will therefore increase by 9.2%and 100% for room and board allowances, or 11.5%”.

Salaries for cleaners and carers, Zini (Assindatcolf): “Real increases not alarmism. Beware of illegal work”

A failed agreement that leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the whole category. Andrea Zinivice president of Fidaldo and president of Assindatcolf, the national association of domestic employers, pointed out that “the total closure shown during the negotiation of the social partners compared to the needs of the households providing domestic work has prevented the achievement of a common sense agreement on salary adjustments for cleaners, carers and babysitters. In fact, our request was rejected postponement of increases which would certainly have made the increase more sustainable at a time when families, which in turn are made up of workers and pensioners, are already called upon to support many sacrificesto which today, unfortunately, another is being added”.

