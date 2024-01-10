Work, housekeepers and carers: here's how much more they will be paid in 2024

As 2024 begins, the domestic labor market in Italy faces quite significant changes. The National Pay Upgrade Commission recently ratified an increasealbeit modest, gods minimum wages for housekeepers and carersthe.

To better understand the context of these increases, the Italian Federation of Domestic Employers (Fidaldo) has provided several explanatory examples. A cleaner hired by the hour and classified in level B will see her hourly wage increase from 6.58 to 6.62 euros, an increase of 0.04 euros per hour. For live-in carers who assist non-self-sufficient people (Cs level), the monthly salary will go from 1,120.76 to 1,127.04 euros, an increase of 6.28 euros per month.

These increases, although limited, reflect a growing attention towards the domestic sector, a segment often overlooked in wage policies. As Il Sole 24 Ore reports, the increase of 0.56%, which corresponds to 80% of the Istat index (0.70%), suggests an attempt to balance the needs of workers and employers in an economic context uncertain. However, on the family expenditure front, the slight increase in the wages of domestic workers and carers could have an impact a minimal impact on the budget of Italian families. It is important to note, however, that the values ​​indicated by Fidaldo represent minimum salaries. In many cases, actual wages, governed by market dynamics, may already be higher than these levels.

In addition, the 2024 budget establishes that the Revenue Agency and the INPS will have to work on the integration of their databases, in order to provide taxpayers with easier access to relevant data, appropriately processed. The main aim of this initiative is to simplify bureaucratic processes, offering taxpayers the opportunity to use a pre-compiled tax return and make it easier to report any errors or uncertainty relating to this matter.

