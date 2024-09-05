Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2024 – 20:19

Actress and model Maidê Mahl, 23, was found by police late in the afternoon of Thursday, the 5th. Maidê, missing for three days, was in a hotel room in the Vila Mariana neighborhood, in the south of São Paulo.

The information was confirmed to State by the press office of the São Paulo Public Security Department (SSP) in a statement. The text says that the “State Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP) located the young woman on the afternoon of this Thursday, the 5th, in a hotel in the central region of São Paulo. SAMU was called and the teams from the specialized police station are working to clarify the facts. Other details will be passed on after the work on site is completed”.

Speaking to the G1 website, delegate Ivalda Aleixo, director of the State Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP), said that Maidê was found “very injured” and that she needed to be resuscitated before being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The SSP, however, did not officially disclose the actress’s health status or the hospital to which she was sent.

The police investigation that led to the conclusion of the case interviewed people close to the actress and analyzed security cameras from places she had frequented before disappearing.

Maidê Mahal’s disappearance gained notoriety on Thursday morning, after relatives, friends and colleagues made an appeal on social media for the actress to be found.

According to initial reports, Maidê was last seen on the 2nd, in Moema, a neighborhood in the south of São Paulo, at around 3:30 pm. At the time, she was wearing a backpack, a beige coat, plaid pants, a scarf and a brown beret.

Gaucha, Maidê was a model and participated in two Brazilian series. She played the model and actress Elke Wonder in the series The King of TVavailable on Disney+. The plot addresses the life of Silvio Santos.

At Max, the actress takes part in the suspense series Vale dos Esquecidos. She played Giovanna, a young woman who decides to go hiking in Serra do Mar, in São Paulo, with her friends. When one of them is attacked by strangers, they flee to Vale Sereno, where the inhabitants act as they did in the last century.