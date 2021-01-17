The Dubai Criminal Court is looking into a case in which an African maid is accused of stealing one million and 100,000 dirhams, in various currencies, from her maid who works for her.

An Arab housewife had warned her African maid not to seize the small sums left by the owner of the house and her husband, after she spotted the repeated theft of the maid, and the latter shocked her with stealing sums of money estimated at one million and 100 thousand dirhams in different currencies, and she agreed with her friend to smuggle her out of the country. He provided her with a residence permit until her departure was arranged, but the Dubai police arrested her, and her partner fled after obtaining the money, and referred her to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court in Dubai.

The housewife of the victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that the defendant began working for her last March, then noticed that she was stealing the small sums of money that she found in the house, so I spoke with her and warned her about that.

She added that her husband called her on the day of the incident and asked her to keep the key for the room that contains the money in another room, as he needed a sum of money, then he attended and took the amount of 1000 dirhams, closed the drawer that contained the money, and placed his key between the clothes in a clothes locker In another room.

She indicated that he went down to the ground floor, made a phone call, and saw the accused go up to the first floor, and she got out of the house carrying a black bag, and then returned, but he did not notice, or stopped a lot in front of her leaving in this suspicious way, because she rearranged everything in its place And the next day she ran away from the house, only to discover later that she had stolen 760 thousand dirhams, 50 thousand dollars, and about 3000 Kuwaiti dinars.

For his part, a Dubai police witness stated that upon receiving a report of the robbery from the home, a work team was formed and the accused was located through secret police sources, and seized after about three weeks, and she admitted that she had stolen the sums and handed them over to another accused, in exchange for smuggling them abroad. The state, and the man agreed with a third defendant to keep her with her in her home in the Emirate of Ajman for 1500 dirhams, and the latter was aware of the incident in which the maid was involved, and she agreed to settle her, then the man left the state after receiving the stolen money, and before he succeeded in smuggling the accused.





