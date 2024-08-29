Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a maid must pay her employer 130,000 dirhams, the value of the gold jewellery and valuables she stole from the house before escaping.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her maid, demanding that she be obligated to return to him an amount of 125 thousand dirhams in addition to an amount of 25 thousand dirhams as compensation for the damages she suffered and the profits she lost, and obligating her to pay the legal interest on the amounts demanded at a rate of 12% annually from the date of her escape until full payment, in addition to fees, expenses and attorney fees, noting that the defendant was working in their home and under their sponsorship, and she stole some of her jewelry, her phone, her wallet and bank cards, then fled, and she was convicted by a criminal judgment.

For its part, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that it is evident from reviewing the copy of the criminal ruling that the defendant was convicted of stealing gold jewellery and movable property described and valued in the papers owned by the plaintiff. This ruling has become final and conclusive due to the lack of appeal against it by way of cassation according to the attached testimony. Therefore, this criminal ruling has decided on the common basis between the civil and criminal lawsuits at hand, as well as their legal description and attribution to the perpetrator.

The court indicated that it was evident to the court from reviewing the criminal judgment in the lawsuit that the value of the stolen goods was estimated at 125 thousand dirhams, and therefore this judgment, which has the force of res judicata, is considered before this court to prove the defendant’s indebtedness to the plaintiff for the amount claimed.

Regarding the compensation claim, the court noted that the defendant’s error had been proven, and that it had resulted in damages represented by the plaintiff not benefiting from the gold jewellery or movable property, which was estimated at 125 thousand dirhams, as a result of the defendant’s actions, in addition to the psychological pain and her feeling of sadness and grief over what the latter had done.

The court ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff an amount of 130 thousand dirhams in accordance with the reasons and expenses, and rejected all other requests.