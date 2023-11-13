Waitress serves lover and wife for wedding anniversary: ​​”She didn’t know I worked here, I took revenge”

The most incredible stories are often told on social media. Like the one he saw as the protagonist Caseya waitress and Tiktoker, who recounted a “one of a kind” episode that happened to her while she was working in the restaurant where she works as a waitress.

The young woman said in a video TikTok of having served the man she was dating, who happened – by chance – in the very restaurant where she works as a waitress. Husband and wife had gone out to dinner to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. “I didn’t know he was married“, explained the waitress, then telling about the way in which she ‘retaliated’. Casey in fact, she explained that she had done everything to make the man, with whom she had met a few weeks earlier at a party and with whom she had gone out once, uncomfortable, constantly complimenting his wife and throwing him glances, so much so that the man has ‘cold sweat‘ throughout dinner.

At the end of the dinner, as usual in the restaurant, the waitress presented the couple with a box of truffles with writing on them “Happy wedding anniversary” and wished them to have “a splendid wedding”, asking the couple to return again next year. So, before leaving the place, he also left her a 100% tip which the titkoker defined as i “silent money”.

