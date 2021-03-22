Maid reveals the details of her crime!

The accused of killing her husband and the wife of her friend in the Omraneya area in Giza, Egypt, revealed that she had a relationship with a third man who helped her get rid of the second body by throwing it on the Ring Road.

The defendant confirmed in the investigations that she was friendly with the victim due to their nature of working as domestic servants.

She said, “I used to go to her house constantly, so a romantic relationship developed between me and her husband, which developed into the practice of vice in the absence of the wife and her children outside the home.”

She added, “I was the one who planned and agreed with my first lover to get rid of his wife, in return I kill my husband so we can get married without family problems, and on the next day of the agreement I brought toxic chemical pills and put them in food for my husband who works (chef) in a hotel, and in the morning she confirmed His family died while he was sleeping, due to a heart attack, and legal measures were taken to bury him naturally, “according to Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper.

Investigations revealed that the defendant demanded her friend and the victim’s husband to implement what was agreed upon to kill his wife, as she fulfilled her promise with her husband, confirming that she resorted to the execution of the crime and killed her instead of him after she found him evading his promise.

She indicated that the defendant lured her victim’s friend to her apartment, and as soon as she sat on the seat, she hit her with a stone on the head, so she fell on the ground and breathed her last, and put her body in a large travel bag, then she used a taxi and left her at the top of the ring road, and asked her friend to inform the security services about his wife’s exposure. She had a traffic accident while crossing the ring road, and she said, “I am the one who planned and executed and my friend was stupid who exposed us.”

Giza Investigations had received a notification from the people that they had found the body of a housewife above the Ring Road in the Omraniye area, so the security men moved to the scene of the accident, and by examination it was found that behind the commission of the incident was my friend, the victim’s husband, 32 years old, who works as a maid. She escaped, and revealed the involvement of the victim’s husband and a person in agreeing to kill the victim and her husband. She also instructed about a third man who was found to have a forbidden relationship with him and he helped her get rid of the victim’s body.