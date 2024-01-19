qureate has revealed the release date for the version Nintendo Switch for the multi-directional shooter Maid of the Dead. The title will be available starting next year February 15 on the hybrid console from the Kyoto house at introductory price of €19.99. Inside we will find the dubbing in Japanese while the localization of the texts will be in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese.

The game will be released also on PC during the spring, but at the moment a possible release date has not yet been revealed. We leave you now with a new trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Maid of the Dead – Trailer

Source: qureate Street Gematsu