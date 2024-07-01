Mayed Rashid Khalifa Al Hamoudi, the first in the applied track in high school from the Emirate of Fujairah, told “Emarat Al Youm” that first place was his goal since the beginning of the school year. “Our leaders always call for number one, and my goal is always for my country to be in the highest ranks.”

Al-Hamoudi expressed his great joy at obtaining this result, which he expected thanks to his hard work and the support of his parents, noting that they were keen to provide a suitable educational environment for him throughout the school year.

Mayed explained that since the first day of the school year, he was challenging himself to be among the top high school students. He expressed his gratitude by saying: “I worked hard and focused on the curriculum with the help of the teachers who supported and encouraged me continuously, and explained to me what was difficult for me throughout the school year.” He continued that he comes from a family that loves academic excellence and distinction, as his brother Khaled was among the top graduates of the advanced track in high school in 2018.

He stated that he chose to study medicine at the United Arab Emirates University because of its distinction and superiority over international universities, noting that the country has well-established universities that prepare prominent specialists and consultants in the field, and he aspires to be one of them.