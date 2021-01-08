Maicon Douglas Sisenando (July 26, 1981), better known as Maicon to dry, returns to Europe four years later. The 39-year-old veteran footballer left Roma in 2016 and returned to his country in May 2017, after a few months out of work. Now, the once great competitor with Dani Alves on the right side of Canarinha returns to the old continent, to the country that made him great: Italy. However, his destiny is far from the spotlights of the past, since will play in the Sona Calcio of Serie D, Italian fourth division. The news was already known since last December 12, but it was not until this month of January when Maicon has been available for his new team.

“Sona Calcio is extremely happy to announce that it has reached an agreement with the player Maicon Douglas Sisenando, who certainly does not need any further introduction.. The first week of January will arrive, soon other news, “read the statement of the modest transalpine team three weeks ago. And the news came a few hours ago, when they announced the arrival of the former Inter through their social networks on the morning of this Friday, January 8: “Welcome, colossus.”

During this time, Avaí, recently promoted to the Brazilian Serie A, was his first destination, although after only seven months he left the club to join in December 2018 to the Criciúma of Serie B, your training team. After ending his relationship with them, he spent a few months as a free agent, until last September he joined the Villa Nova from Serie D, his home until the fourth Brazilian has been exchanged for the Italian with the new year.

Key and ‘lung’ at Inter de Mourinho

Maicon’s most glorious stage was at Inter Milan, where he played between 2006 and 2012 and achieved, among other trophies, four Scudetti consecutive (2007-2010), the Champions League and the 2010 Club World Cup, with José Mourinho sitting on the bench neroazurro. After his successes at San Siro he went to Manchester City in 2012-13, but his lack of timing made him return to Serie A a year later. To Roma, more specifically, where he would remain until his contract ended in June 2016. Maicon was a powerful, tireless side with a marked offensive character in his glorious stage, but he did not neglect the rear.

In this way, it would become international 76 times, would win in twice the Copa América (2004 and 2007) and the Confederations twice (2005 and 2009) and would star in the aforementioned rivalry with Dani Alves. We will see what Maicon arrives at Sona, but surely its incorporation makes many curious people join the cause of the Italian team.