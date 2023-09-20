The ex-boxer Jonathan Maicelo It has a chain of restaurants called Maicelo Restobar, which are located in different parts of the city. On this occasion, the ‘Cobra’ launched a job call addressed to all cooks and kitchen assistants They consider themselves brave to work in their restaurant located in San Isidro. In this regard, it is important to indicate that it has not yet indicated how much the salary will be, the number of positions or the deadline for interested parties to apply. Find out here what steps to follow to work in the restaurant of the former WBA Latin American lightweight champion.

How to apply to work at Jonathan Maicelo’s restaurant in San Isidro?

Be a brave chef or kitchen assistant Send your CV to this number: +51 991 917 732. You can also send it by entering this LINK If you are selected, follow the steps indicated.

What is the role of a kitchen assistant?

A kitchen assistant is responsible for maintaining hygiene, as well as keeping the kitchen and utensils in order. Mainly, she works under the supervision of the chef and performs the following functions:

Clean, peel and cut the vegetables Mix the ingredients Plucking poultry Cut meat Scale fish Keep the kitchen and utensils clean Collaborate in the conservation of raw materials and products used in the kitchen.

It is important to remember that this depends on the size of the kitchen. Accordingly, their responsibilities may increase or focus on a specific task.

What is the function of a cook?

A cook or chef is responsible for supervising both the preparation and cooking of food, whether for companies, hotels, restaurants, canteens and hospitals. They can work in all types of restaurant establishments, from bars to cruise ships, educational centers or prisons. Your duties may vary depending on your knowledge, specialty and position in the kitchen. Mainly, they do the following:

Plan the menu and prepare the dishes Coordinate the team and the distribution of tasks Manage cooking and food preparation time Perform administrative tasks Update menus and stay up to date on culinary techniques and trends Maintain and follow strict health, hygiene and food safety standards.

How many restaurants does Jonathan Maicelo have?

Jonathan Maicelo currently has four restaurants distributed in different parts of the city.

San Isidro: 149 Armando Blondet Street San Martín de Porres: av. University 3019 San Juan de Lurigancho: av. Chimú 117 San Isidro: 305 Dean Valdivia Street.

