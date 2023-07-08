Jonathan Maicelo He surprised by showing on social networks that he had a romantic dinner at the exclusive Central restaurant, in the company of his partner, the model Samantha Batallanos. Although the Peruvian boxer emotionally shared part of his experience, he did not imagine that he would be severely criticized for the outfit he chose for the evening. Due to the dozens of messages he received, he did not remain silent and sent a forceful response to his detractors.

How was Jonathan Maicelo’s dinner?

After Central be recognized as the best restaurant in the world, Jonathan Maicelo recalled that days before he visited the luxurious place for the first time. True to his style, the boxer uploaded a video of him tasting the dishes and joked with the description he added to the clip.

“Here pe’, I wanted to put a drop in the ‘CENTRAL’ Market. Don’t screw me ‘JAAA joke,’ she wrote. In addition, he stressed that the experience was even better because she was with her partner. “Central Restaurante, by Virgilio Martínez, the ‘best restaurant in the world’ and me with the best company in the world, Samantha Batallanos”he added.

What did Jonathan Maicelo respond to his detractors?

Through his Facebook account, Jonathan Maicelo He defended himself from all the attacks he has received since he showed how his evening with Samantha Batallanos was at the successful Central restaurant. In this way, he sent a strong message to all Internet users who criticized him for attending the place wearing a bividí.

“To be… not to appear, those in jackets and ties are the ones who steal the most and are on the street. I know several who use the best telephone and don’t even have a balance. I respect Virgilio for what he is achieving with his restaurant, where I went to eat in the most comfortable way possible, I eat to please myself and not to please them“, commented the national athlete.

Jonathan Maicelo responds to his critics. Photo: Facebook capture/Jonathan Maicelo

Who owns Central?

Virgil Martinez, is the businessman and founder of what is now recognized as the best restaurant in the world. In his experience in the gastronomic world, he has worked in places like Lutèce, which is located in Manhattan, New York; Can Fabes from San Celoni; and he was also executive chef at Astrid & Gastón, located in the cities of Bogotá and Madrid.

Virgilio Martínez and Pía León, chefs of the Peruvian restaurant ‘Central’. Photo: Central

Is Samantha Batallanos happy about her relationship with Jonathan Maicelo?

Jonathan Maicelo arrived on the set of “Send whoever is in charge” in the company of his girlfriend Samantha Batallanos. Despite the constant criticism they receive, the couple was very much in love and they were encouraged to talk a little more about their love relationship. In this way, the model took a few minutes to dedicate some tender words to the Peruvian boxer.

“He knows that I adore him, our love grows more every day. Since we met, we have complemented each other a lot. we get along amazing“said the young woman with a smile from ear to ear.

Was Jonathan Maicelo unfaithful to Samantha Batallanos?

In February of this year, Jonathan Maicelo was accused of being unfaithful toSamantha Batallanosafter the revelation of some chats of the boxer with some friends. In these conversations, broadcast on the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, the Peruvian athlete would have asked his workers “to bring him some friends”, apparently to have privacy.

One of his friends gave him away by saying: “He told me to go out with girls.” Also, he would have asked her to set up a party in his gym. For her part, the model Samantha Batallanos ignored this fact.

Will Samantha Batallanos and Jonathan Maicelo get married?

The model spoke with a local outlet about the future plans she has with Jonathan Maicelo, a few months after celebrating their first year of relationship. Although Samantha Batallanos said that they will not take the seventh step during 2023, she does not rule out the possibility of reaching the altar with the boxer.

“He knows it because I am a ‘queen’. Not this year, but we have talked about it and marriage is also part of our plans,” he said. “We are very happy to share all this”added in an interview for Trome.



