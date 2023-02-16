And he had celebrated Valentine’s Day with Samantha Batallanos. Jonathan Maicelo’s intimate chats in which he asks for “little friends” were exposed by “Magaly TV, the firm”. What will the model say?

And the ampay bomb was revealed “Magaly TV, the firm”. Jonathan Maicelo was exposed by Magaly Medina. The boxer, who celebrated Valentine’s Day with Samantha Batallanos, wrote to his workers to ask for “little friends.” They were fired by the athlete. In retaliation, they showed the chats to the production of the ‘Urraca’ program. Maicelo had celebrated Valentine’s Day with the model, who will not be happy with this news at all.

Jonathan Maicelo’s chats

“He told me to go out with girls,” said a person who was his right hand. On December 11, 2022, Jonathan Maicelo asked his friends to organize a ‘lock-in’. In this way, he requested that a party be set up inside his gym, the same place where Samantha Batallanos has been many times. The boxer continued demanding that they bring ‘little friends’. He even went so far as to ask for pictures of the women.

Jonathan Maicelo would have been unfaithful to Samantha Batallanos

The athlete asked his friend if one of the guests would have sex with him. He continued consulting for more information about the person. Juan Diego Tizón and Walter Córdova are the two people who have betrayed Jonathan Maicelo. They told that they were fired from the boxer’s restaurant.

“We arrived to carry out our work and they did not say ‘no’, that the boss had told us to return to our homes,” they narrated. “They do not want to recognize us, they have simply kicked us out. They have left us on the street, it is not fair,” they added.