The boxer Jonathan Maicelo He reported on Instagram that criminals entered his restaurant Maicelo Restobar, located in the San Isidro district, to rob him. The businessman posted the video from the security cameras in which two subjects are seen entering the establishment to steal material and the day’s profits. In addition, he also accused the Municipality of San Isidro of harassment by district inspectors. We tell you the details below.

What did Jonathan Maicelo say about the assault in his restaurant?

Through his official Instagram profile, Maicelo He pointed out that he has already identified the thugs who entered Maicelo Restobar to steal. Furthermore, he assured that the Municipality of San Isidro does not guarantee the necessary security for the neighbors because the unfortunate event was not prevented.

“Lacras broke into my place @maicelo.restobar by Armando Blondet today. I already have them beaten…. This place always has the @munisanisidro harassing, sending inspectors, security guards, etc… but to maintain security, no shit.”wrote.

What did the Municipality of San Isidro say about the assault on Jonathan Maicelo’s restaurant?

This medium attempted to communicate with the Municipality of San Isidro unsuccessfully. A statement would be expected in the next few hours.

What did users say about the assault in Jonathan Maicelo’s restaurant?

Users did not hesitate to give their support to the national boxer,and they indicated that they will be attentive to the capture of the aforementioned criminals.

“The relentless search began”, “How outrageous, while one works, others get it easy”, “We must go out and ask for security for our country, this is getting out of control”, were some of the comments from Internet users.