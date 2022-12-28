Shocking meeting with revelations. Jonathan Maicelo interviewed the model Xoana Gónzalez, who in recent times has become one of the most famous adult content creators on the OnlyFans platform. The boxer had her as a guest on his digital program “Cha ‘klato” that is broadcast on YouTube to discuss details about her private life and did not miss the opportunity to confess to the model that a suggestive video came into her hands starred by her

Here we tell you what the boxer told her and how Xoana reacted to this revelation.

Jonathan claims he has a video of Xoana

Jonathan Maicelo started the conversation stating that he was surprised to be in front of xoana gonzalezbecause although both have visited various television channels, they had never met in person.

The boxer took advantage of the moment to talk about the model’s new job at OnlyFans. “Sometimes they passed me your content, but I deleted it immediately,” Maicelo began by saying, to which Xoana questioned that she had surely obtained her video for free. To everyone’s surprise, the model invited the athlete to see the clip: “Just the same if you want, watch it, because there are more than 300 videos” he expressed.

Maicelo and Xoana surprised fans with their collaboration

Prior to the premiere of the video starring Maicelo and Xoana González, the athlete surprised his followers by posting a photo on his Facebook account in which he looked inside his gym and next to the model.

“The collaboration for Only is coming, oops!” He wrote about the shared image, which received more than 7,000 reactions and nearly 800 comments from Internet users.

Jonathan Maicelo and Xoana González. Photo: facebook

What did Xoana say in the interview?

In the middle of the interview with Maicelo, Xoana González provided details about the adult material that she constantly uploads to her OnlyFans account with her husband Javier González, whom she considers her ideal partner.

“I consider myself a bit of a nymphomaniac, and I have my ideal partner. It is as if God had knocked on my door. I like being filmed like a canvas,” she maintained.

Jonathan Maicelo and Xoana González in an interview on YouTube. Photo: Youtube

Xoana talks about her trial with Melissa Loza

xoana gonzalez He referred to the trial that Melissa Loza filed against him in 2015 for defamation and which he lost. In the interview with Jonathan Maicelo, the model said that this meant a great lesson for her life.

“I learned a lot from the trial with her (referring to Melissa). She hurt me, but I learned. I think she would thank him and say ‘let’s make love,’” González said.