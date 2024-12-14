Maicawhich appeared as one of the public’s great favorites to win Big Brotherhas commented his time at Guadalix’s house a week after his expulsion in Friday!.

Among the numerous controversies in which the Murcian has been involved during these months, the disciplinary expulsion of her teammate Adrián was mentioned. The boxer tried to conquer her since the first day of realityHowever, the feeling was not reciprocated.

The one nicknamed by Maica “cockroach” began to have attitudes and comments most unfortunate until he made his partner uncomfortable, something that finally cost him disciplinary expulsion by the program team.

“It intimidated me”

For her part, the Murcian woman assures that at no time did she report Adrián to the organization and that it was a total decision of the program, but that she did feel intimidated on some occasions. “I felt intimidated a little, it hit me a lot because it’s very intense, but I didn’t feel harassed.

In turn, the model explained that she has not had a conversation with him since her departure but that she feels “rejection” today because of the “attitudes” she is seeing on her social networks. “He is a very good child, but he got confused“he added.

Furthermore, Maica believes that the boxer has done “a little responsible of his departure” since he seems not to understand the program’s decision: “Not understanding it explains his expulsion,” he said.

The contestant claims to have had “a very great learning experience” after what happened: “I have learned that I I have to put myself firstand many times at parties I would spend half the party talking to him because something happened to him… I should have said ‘I’m going back to the party,'” he shared.