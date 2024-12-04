Daniela’s expulsion during Tuesday night in Big Brother It was a big blow for Maica, who was the only member of the ‘fresis’ group left in the house, and who, in addition, joined the fights I had with many of his colleagues.

“She is not left alone, she has Adrián,” Daniela pointed out to Jorge Javier Vazquez when speaking about the issue after the decision. Throughout the week, viewers were also able to see that Nerea and Juan also supported the girls.

Maica cried uncontrollably seeing how Violeta was saved from expulsion and her best friend was leaving. “Daniela, I love you!” he shouted in the room, while sobbing. The expelled could hear the screams through the walls of the room and took advantage of the situation.

“Tell Maica that Violeta has called her a theater artist in front of all of Spain!” he shouted. The public could not help but laugh faced with the situation. “Daniela, come back!” Maica responded vociferously.

Finally, the program let the friends say goodbye in the expulsion room, where they met with loud applause. “Continue with your truth, saying things. Don’t hold anything back, there’s very little left“, Daniela encouraged her.