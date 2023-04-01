Today, it was revealed that the Hawaiian actress Maia Kealohaa rising promise, has been chosen to play lilo in the movie of Disney “Lilo & Stitch“. The girl has no acting credits, but she has participated in several beauty pageants. Little Miss Kona Coffee (via Instagram).

kealoha she also follows and is followed on Instagram by executive producer Ryan Halprin. She joins previously announced cast member Zach Galifianakis as the alien Pleakley. This casting comes after Rideback Ranch held an open call for the role since November.

However, while production was expected to begin in February in Hawaii, filming has been delayed due to extensive visual effects for all of the alien creatures. We have also learned that the actress from MoanaAuli’i Cravalho, spoke at one point with Disney to play the sister of liloNani, but did not commit due to her commitments to the film of Mean Girls The Musical: The Movie.

Disney could contact Cravalho again after he finishes filming Mean Girls, although that is still unknown. We’ve also heard that Chris Sanders could once again voice Stitch one more time. Finally, it was revealed that auditions are taking place for the character of Mertle, the redhead of Lilo & Stitch.

Via: Knight Edge Media