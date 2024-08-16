We are about to enter a new era. Every advance of humanity has been linked to a material, to a technological development. Silicon, the king of computers and smartphones (smartphones), has hit rock bottom. At the current rate, Europe alone would consume 50% of the resources to sustain its empire. The Spanish physicist Maia García-Vergniory (Getxo, 46 ​​years old) underlines this in her talks, she leads the search for a successor and has thousands of candidates: topological materials.

“The human body has 30 elements, a smartphone 75. Many of its components are toxic and non-recyclable. Tantalum is extracted from coltan mines in the Congo, where wars have been raging ever since it was first mined. We need to find another way,” the researcher said by phone.

More information

The term topological comes from mathematics, a branch that studies the geometry of materials. García-Vergniroy is responsible, at the prestigious German Max Planck Institute for Physical Chemistry of Solids, for identifying them and analyzing their properties, a milestone that could revolutionize the world and accelerate the all-powerful quantum computers.

Ideas that inspire, challenge and change, don’t miss anything KEEP READING

For years, physicists thought there were two types of materials: metals that transmit electricity, such as copper, and insulators, such as wood. With quantum physics came semiconductors, such as silicon, found in the earth’s crust. Today’s technology is based on the first silicon transistor from 1947: a path of chips to infinity. The problem is that they have stumbled upon another world, that of the small, the quantum universe.

Chips cannot be made smaller or their capacity increased. That is why the quantum computers being planned, those mega brains that will make traditional computers look like typewriters, will be the size of stadiums.

Around 2005, people began to talk about topological materials, insulators in their interior and conductors on their surface. And in 2016, physicists Michael Kosterlitz, Duncan Haldane and David Thouless received the Nobel Prize for their studies on the topological phases of matter and their strange behaviour. García-Vergniory’s work has given him a qualitative and quantitative leap like the acceleration of a Ferrari.

“Without intuition and creativity you don’t move forward, you can’t see beyond. And many times you don’t know why,” says the researcher.

Normally, energy must pass through jammed, superheated channels, much like a rush-hour street. With these materials, electrons flow at room temperature as if they had their own lanes.

The scientist has promoted the creation of a database with more than 38,000 laboratory materials where their properties are predicted. In 2017, she and her team, in an international collaboration, were featured on the cover of the journal Nature and a year later in Nature Physics with an image of bismuth, an element with more shielding than lead that was not considered topological.

In the natural world they are still exotic, but they have been found in a cave in the Czech Republic and in the Kawazu mine in Japan, which has been named Kawazulite.

The researcher has come to the universe of the small by observing the starry nights of the Cantabrian Sea. As a child, she was overwhelmed by the idea of ​​an infinite universe while listening to the waves breaking on the Basque coast. “I felt terror and fascination. How do we move so fast and not realize it? I wanted to be a scientist even though I come from a family of humanities. There is also creativity in physics, although it is thought that only artists can be creative,” she smiles. García-Vergniory lives between her laboratory in Dresden and the Donosti International Physics Center (DPIC) in San Sebastian. She also spends her time on airplanes. The physicist travels the planet spreading her findings as if she were an envoy from the future.

It usually begins with the past, with the Stone Age and how every advance of humanity has been linked to a material. Specific stones such as flint or obsidian allow humans to go from groups of hunters to farmers. Then comes the Bronze Age, the fusion of metals that are only used for ornamentation. Trade and societies are born. And finally, iron, a reign of almost 4,000 years in which countries, the arms industry, and the industrial revolution emerge.

At the end of the 19th century, British scientist JJ Thompson discovered a subatomic particle that would revolutionise society to this day: the electron, responsible for transmitting electric current. His experiment was the basis of the first silicon transistor. Physics explains each stage as if it were simple, while the public, without realising it, is immersed in the quantum world.

The scientist Pedro Echenique, winner of the Max Planck and Prince of Asturias Prize for Technical and Scientific Research in 1998, not only highlights her virtues as a researcher but also as a communicator.

“Maia combines intelligence, tenacity and a great capacity for sacrifice. If she has to go to Dresden, she goes, and if she has to go to Canada, she goes. In addition, she is a very militant in the recognition of women in the world of science,” the physicist explains by email.

For physicist Pedro Echenique, the scientist “combines intelligence, tenacity and a great capacity for sacrifice”

Before graduating, he recalls, García-Vergniory obtained a scholarship at the University of Berkeley in California. That stay coincided with the death of his mother and the submission of his thesis.

He misses his mother and his romantic vision of mathematics. The Basque Country is the place he always returns to. He has a horse, friends who are surfers and from the world of cinema, with whom he is making a documentary that is as evocative as it is scientific: The physics of wavesWhile professional surfer Kepa Acero explains how to dive into a wave from intuition, García-Vergniory does it from science, from the solar radiation that reaches the earth’s crust and then the water to draw the perfect wave. Both are from Getxo and hope to premiere the short in September supported by the DIPC.

The vertigo of technology sometimes overwhelms him, he remembers vinyl records or conversations on rotary phones before the arrival of WhatsApp. He takes refuge in the warmth of a battered hake, in the sound of the waves and, like lightning, he returns to the laboratory and the impossible equations.

In 2017, she received recognition from the L’Oreal-UNESCO Women in Science program for her work with topological materials, and in 2022, from the American Physical Society. Maia was drawn to the quantum world by chance and curiosity. She has always been interested in the hexagonal shape of many of these materials and, using supercomputers, she has been able to predict their behavior. Some may contain fundamental particles that have not been found anywhere else in the known universe.

“With more than 100 publications, including several high-impact articles in Science and Nature“Dr. Vergniory’s contributions have transformed materials science. Her discovery of bismuth as a high-order topological insulator and the prediction of thousands of new materials demonstrate her revolutionary influence. They are already being synthesized, promising significant advances in computing and beyond,” said Claudia Felser, Director of the Max Planck Institute and Vice President of the Max Planck Society, via email.

Silicon’s successor is still waiting. Graphene, derived from carbon, seemed to be the ideal successor, but its transmission qualities in the laboratory are diminished when produced in industrial quantities. The scientist knows that industry and governments will take a while to invest in topological materials, but she remains faithful to her research and her intuition.

“Scientists are super intuitive, always accompanied by a rigorous mathematical formulation. Without intuition and creativity you do not advance, you cannot see beyond. And many times you do not know why you see beyond,” he points out.

Sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.