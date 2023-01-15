If there is a character that gamers always look forward to seeing the king of Fighters It is Mai Shiranui, a beautiful fighter who has transcended into other areas, such as fan art and cosplay.

And as expected, The King of Fighters XV is no exception. Mai is part of the fighter selection of this SNK fighting game. She is part of the Super Heroine Team, where she is accompanied by Athena Asamiya and Yuri Sakazaki.

Mai, Athena and Yuri come from different games. The first started with Fatal Fury, while the second is originally from Psycho Soldier and the third is from Art of Fighting.

We Recommend: The King of Fighters: Dalin looks great with this Kula Diamond cosplay.

Since the series began the king of Fighters all of them have maintained their relevance and have their own fan base. Mai Shiranui, Athena Asamiya and Yuri Sakazaki are here to stay in the series of the king of Fighters and they will surely return in any future installment.

Font: Instagram.

That of course applies to Mai. It’s hard to ignore this young kunoichi, or female ninja, who uses fire-based techniques and her fans to deal massive damage to her opponents.

In the hands of a skilled player he is a dangerous character but at the same time exuding glamor wherever he goes. That is why it is not at all strange that Mai Shiranui of the king of Fighters have more than one cosplay; is always in the crosshairs of the cosplayers.

Mai Shiranui in a cosplay with her fan

The cosplay that we bring you this time of Mai Shiranui from The King of Fighters XYou see a contribution from cosplayer Ju Tsukino (@jutsukino).

The hair and ponytail of this fighter is present in her performance, as is the white ribbon in her hair.

The same can be said of his suit that combines the colors red and white. As far as she can be seen she is wearing the hand guards and the white strings of the outfit.

Font: Instagram.

Although the umbrella is not present in this cosplay, the fan is present, which she carries in one of her hands. Something that helps to complement this recreation is the setting.

The photos are well set and suggest a place where Mai Shiranui could live or visit sometime. Perhaps the only thing that was missing were a few more photos from other angles to better appreciate this cosplay.

In addition to The King of Fighters XV We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.