The figures of the line Bishoujo inspired by the famous heroine of THE KING OF FIGHTERS, Mai Shiranui. The publication in Japan, as reported by the official website Kotobukiya, should take place in August, while the page dedicated to North America reports the month of September as a launch window.

The figurine, proposed in 1/7 scale and about 20 cm high, will be sold at a price of $ 119.99 and will be based, like all Bishoujo models, on a design by the artist Shunya Yamashita.

Already last March, Kotobukiya had announced the arrival of new action figures of the line Bishoujo inspired by the characters of SNK, in particular to titles THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 And SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, but it was in August that Mai Shiranui was officially presented as the first character in the collection.

Last December it was also confirmed that the second expected character will be the female version Terry Bogard, from SNK Heroines. A publication date has not yet been disclosed, but the concept art is already available online.

We can see below the official images of Mai Shiranui’s Bishoujo.

Source: Kotobukiya Street Siliconera