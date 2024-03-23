By now live service games have accustomed us to the strangest and most unlikely crossovers, but there is always room for improvement. For example, what would you say about Mai Shiranuian iconic and much loved character from the series Fatal Furyinserted into a survival full of zombies? Post-apocalyptic, of course.
The game in question is called Doomsday: Last Survivors, is a mobile game and is described as a “zombie survival game with online multiplayer racing and real-time strategy elements.” It is set in the near future where zombies have dominated the world. The perfect scenario to insert the SNK fighter and have her “build shelters, explore areas shrouded in fog and fight zombies and rival factions.”
Strange collaborations
Even more interesting is the fact that the collaboration is linked to a very specific Mai Shiranui, that of The King of Fighters '97. Evidently some of the developers of Doomsday: Last Survivors must be a fan of the old fighting game.
This isn't SNK's first collaboration with other publishers. Recently the Metal Slug series made its appearance in the RTS Warpath. But at least, in that case, it was easy to see more than a few similarities between the two series.
This is probably a way to spread the word about the arrival of City of the Wolves, the new chapter in the Fatal Fury series coming to our screens.
