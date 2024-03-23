By now live service games have accustomed us to the strangest and most unlikely crossovers, but there is always room for improvement. For example, what would you say about Mai Shiranuian iconic and much loved character from the series Fatal Furyinserted into a survival full of zombies? Post-apocalyptic, of course.

The game in question is called Doomsday: Last Survivors, is a mobile game and is described as a “zombie survival game with online multiplayer racing and real-time strategy elements.” It is set in the near future where zombies have dominated the world. The perfect scenario to insert the SNK fighter and have her “build shelters, explore areas shrouded in fog and fight zombies and rival factions.”