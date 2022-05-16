If there is one thing that stands out Mai Sakurajima and Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is how much it has inspired the cosplay current. What do we mean? Well, that of the co-star of the story with her already peculiar bunny suit.

He’s wildly popular…despite the fact that he hardly appears in the anime. To the sadness of the fans, Mai Sakurajima wears this appearance very little. He does it at first to get attention.

All because the world was forgetting about her due to a paranormal phenomenon. Only Sakuta Azusagawa, who has also suffered similar things, was able to see her just in time and avoid a sad fate.

Mai Sakurajima, who is a relatively famous young actress, wore this outfit in the library but no one could see her.. It was Sakuta who noticed her immediately. But after that occasion said outfit appears sporadically.

It is a case similar to that of bulma of dragon ball; a suit that he rarely wore is one of the most remembered. Although in the case of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai even gives name to the series.

It is due to the above Mai Sakurajima’s bunny outfit is a frequent topic to make cosplay worldwide. As in the case that we share with you now, which is a recent contribution from the cosplayer Peary (@pearythecatapus).

An anime-inspired Mai Sakurajima cosplay

The cosplay from Peary about mai sakurajima from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai stands out for his gray hair. Here it is necessary to clarify that in the anime and the light novel the hair of Mai it has that coloration… but it is not the real one!

In fact, in the series the color black is represented like this. It seems that it is a way to save ink in the printed work. Only in the manga is it black as it should be. Most of the cosplayers thus represent Mai.

But in the case of Peary he wanted to do it in grey, so it gives a bit of a weird impression. Perhaps the problem is that the tone she chose is too light and lacks contrast. Other than that, the outfit is similar, the classic bunny with ears and everything, which is black.

In that sense there is no problem and it is attached to what is seen in the anime. Sometimes Mai She wore this outfit again but it was only when she was already the girlfriend of sakuta.

If you want to know more about Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai consult EarthGamer. We still have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news.