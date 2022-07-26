Mai Sakurajima is surely one of the definitive waifus of this planet and therefore there is never enough way to pay tribute to him, although this bunny senpai cosplay it may be a great enough offering to be able to live up to this great character.

East Bunny Senpai cosplay is the work of Lilie Lawliet, an Italian cosplayerwho claims to have made the definitive Mai Sakurajima of the Euro Spin. And as we can see, her resemblance to the protagonist of Bunny Senpai is quite remarkable.

Only, obviously, we would be talking about a Mai Sakurajima without misfortunes and who was able to grow up to this agebut let’s talk about that another time, because today we don’t come here to cry… for now.

A worthy representative of Bunny Senpai | Source: Lilie Lawliet

His bunny suit, of course, fits perfectly with that of the character and he also made an effort so that both makeup and hair were an identical remembrance of Mai Sakurajimaand not just one more ornament she might bring on any other day.

A less tragic version of Bunny Senpai, definitely | Source: Lilie Lawliet

What is Bunny Senpai about?

bunny-senpaieither Seishun Buta Yarō wa Banīgāru Senpai no Yume wo Minaiis a series of graphic novelswhich tells the story of Sakuta Azusagawa and Mai Sakurajima, two young people who are unable to understand what is going on in their lives.

Sakuta meets Mai, or our Bunny Senpai, in a library when he sees her pass by dressed in a bunny suit. that didn’t fit anything with reality, only to discover later that he is the only one who can see her, despite how vivid her presence seems to him.

