Mona Al Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

She is proud of the inspiring female figures in the Emirates, and proud to join the Institute of Technological Innovation that promotes diversity and inclusion.

Mai Nasser Al-Mansoori, a 25-year-old Emirati, is a Senior Researcher in Mechanical Engineering at the Energy Directed Research Center at the Institute for Technology Innovation, a global research center focused on applied research and the technological potential of the new era. She is currently leading the multi-physical analysis of the electromagnetic accelerator project, in addition to working on the mechanical aspects of other internal projects. She is a PhD student and member of an international research program in the analysis of high-energy electromagnetic sources.

Mai Al Mansoori is an honorable Emirati model

Regarding her ambition and current studies, May Al-Mansouri explained that she is currently preparing for a PhD in electrical engineering from Helmut Schmidt University in Germany. To complement the doctoral thesis, which is being carried out in cooperation with the University of Clermont-Auvergne in France, she is working on stochastic analysis of the performance of high-energy electromagnetic sources in order to improve efficiency. Pointing out that the project expands her skills and knowledge, as it is multidisciplinary, including electrical engineering and statistics, which are new areas for her.

Al-Mansoori pointed out that she obtained a master’s degree in 2019 in mechanical engineering with a major in space science from Khalifa University and worked as a researcher at the Space Research and Innovation Center with a focus on new structural design, in addition to a bachelor’s degree from Khalifa University in mechanical engineering in 2017.

Regarding her specialization at the Institute of Technology Innovation and the Directed Energy Research Center, Mai Al Mansoori said: “The Directed Energy Research Center is one of the seven primary research centers specialized in the Technological Innovation Institute, which in turn is part of the Advanced Technology Research Council. The council is responsible for setting the research and development strategy in Abu Dhabi, and the Institute of Technology Innovation runs six other specialized research centers in “quantum”, autonomous robots, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, and secure systems.

She added: “The directed energy field can be used in multiple practical applications, including ensuring the safety of individuals and assets, as directed energy possesses a promising technology in many other developing fields, such as advanced communication systems and space applications, and one of our projects revolves around the use of electromagnetic accelerators in launching nanosatellites. “Micro satellites.”

Mai Al-Mansoori pointed out that exploring a relatively new field of study in the region is the most important aspect that raises her interest in working in the Directed Energy Research Center, paving the way to seize opportunities, and urging the achievement of goals represented in establishing the UAE’s position as a major center for advanced technology and a pioneer in the field of directed energy. Distinguished scholars from around the world provide support and motivation to the people of the nation.

Al-Mansouri stated that she was sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Center to join an international training program at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan, where she conducted research to propose and evaluate a sustainable, large-scale air-conditioning system. She was able to provide the requirements for cooling systems in Abu Dhabi and visited the company’s laboratories and workshops throughout Japan. During a previous training period at the “Borouge Innovation Center” in the UAE, she worked with equipment for manufacturing polymers and conducted checks on materials and products.

awards

Al-Mansoori mentioned that she won the Young Scientist Prize, during the Kleinhobacher conference in Germany from the International Federation for Radio Sciences, which specializes in presenting research outputs in radio science and related fields in 2020, and also won the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance. I participated in preparing and presenting three research papers published in international research journals, in addition to seven research papers published in meeting minutes.

the future

Regarding her future plans, May Al Mansoori said that she loves sharing knowledge and experience in the field of directed energy and advanced technology with Emirati youth who join the institute or who are interested in studying this field. She hopes to be able to lead a research project in the coming years.

She said joining specialized fields in science, technology, engineering and mathematics is one of the interesting fields in which a person goes on an exploratory journey every day, and we work on the latest scientific developments, and the goal of our applied research is to carry out things that are useful to society, so everyone who engages in these fields will be able From impacting and improving people’s lives ».