The European Parliament has awarded the Sakharov Prize to Jina Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish girl who died in police custody in Iran last year and whose case ignited the flame of protests for rights and freedoms in Iran. Along with Amini, the European Parliament also awards, with this award that recognizes freedom of conscience, the Women, Life and Freedom movement initiated after her death. The case of Amini, who was detained by the Moral Police in Tehran because the hijab or Islamic veil did not cover her hair, as required by Iranian law, began a wave of protests that still persists today, despite increasing repression. of the regime.

The Sakharov arrives to distinguish the fight for equality and freedoms in Iran after the Iranian women’s rights activist Narges Mohammadi, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence in that country, received the Nobel Prize earlier this month. peace. The award, like the European distinction, sought to recognize the hundreds of thousands of people who have been crying out for “Women, Life, Freedom” in Iran, despite persecution.

“The brutal murder of Mahsa Amini has become a crucial moment,” the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, stressed this Thursday. “She has activated a movement led by women that is becoming historic. “The world has heard the cry of ‘Woman, Life and Freedom’, which has become a motto for those who defend equality, dignity and freedom in Iran,” she added. With this distinction, Metsola explains that the European Parliament “proudly supports the brave and defiant women who continue to fight for equality, dignity and freedom in Iran.”

As the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Sakharov deals a setback to the Iranian regime, chaired today by the ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisí and whose supreme leader is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Amini and the women fighting for freedom in Iran had been nominated for the award by the European People’s Party. Social Democrats and Liberals have supported the candidacy. The young woman, originally from the city of Saqez (in western Iran, predominantly Kurdish), was detained for violating the dress rules imposed by the regime. According to the Iranian interpretation of the sharia Under Islamic law, women are required to completely cover their hair and wear long, loose clothing.

Mahsa died in September 2022 at Kasra Hospital in Tehran. Three days before, the young Kurdish woman had entered the center brain dead. Her family explained that she had bruises on her head and limbs. Iranian authorities claimed that she had died from existing medical problems. Her death sparked months of large protests, the largest mobilizations since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. They were harshly persecuted by the Iranian security forces in a wave of repression in which hundreds of people have died, especially at the beginning of the movement. .

The effects of the protests over Amini’s death live on. On the anniversary of her death, Iranian authorities arrested the girl’s father. The situation for the defense of human rights in Iran is critical. Earlier this month, activist organizations accused the Moral Police of beating a 16-year-old girl in the Tehran subway, after security camera footage of her being removed from a train was released. She has been in a coma since then, according to civil rights organizations.

The Sakharov Prize honors individuals and groups that defend freedom of thought and human rights. Its name pays tribute to the Soviet physicist, political dissident and 1975 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Andrei Sakharov, and is endowed with 50,000 euros.

Last year, in the midst of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia, the European Parliament awarded the citizens of the attacked country, represented by its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, elected leaders and civil society. In other years, the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, imprisoned in Russia, the democratic opposition in Belarus or the imprisoned defender of China’s Uighur minority Ilham Tohti have been distinguished.

The other finalists for 2023 were the lawyer Vilma Núñez Escorcia and the bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos, both from Nicaragua, and three women who fight for legal, safe and free abortion: the Polish Justyna Wydrzynska, the Salvadoran Morena Herrera and the American Colleen McNicholas.

