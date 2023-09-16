Procession today for Mahsa Amini one year after his death. Iranian security forces shot at protesters. Mahsa Amini died on September 16 last year after being arrested in Tehran by the so-called morality police. Her ”fault” is that of not having correctly worn the Islamic veil, the hijab. Under accusation are the Pasdaran, who from what appears in the videos shared on social media shot at people who were marching in Mashbad in north-eastern Iran.

THE FATHER’S ARREST

Jina Mahsa Amini’s father was arrested in Iran. This was reported by human rights activists on the first anniversary of the death of the young woman in police custody after her arrest for having worn her veil incorrectly. The man had just left his home this morning when a detachment of Revolutionary Guards took him into custody, ‘Hengaw’, a human rights activist group based in Norway, reports on Telegram. No official confirmation of his arrest has been received. Furthermore, according to the NGO Hengaw, Mahsa Amini’s father would have been taken to an “unknown place”.

The Iranian authorities had warned the young woman’s family to refrain from celebrating the anniversary of her disappearance, but the family had announced that “like any grieving family” they would go to the girl’s grave. According to the same source who broke the news of the arrest, Mahsa’s city of origin, Saqqez, and in particular the roads leading from the family home to the cemetery are “highly militarised”.



Yesterday ahead of the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, the United States announced new sanctions, 29 in total, on Iranian personalities and entities, “linked to the Iranian regime’s violent crackdown on protests across the country”.

THE BAHRAMI PIANIST

”Other young people, other innocent lives” like Mahsa Amini will continue ”to die” in Iran ”in the face of the total indifference of the West and Western countries” who ”have no desire to help the Iranian people ”. And ”as long as the West has very important economic exchanges with Iran”, ”unfortunately nothing will change” in the country. The great Iranian pianist Ramin Bahrami, an exile in Germany, said this to Adnkronos, saying he was ”extremely saddened” on the anniversary of ”the death of Mahsa Amini, our sister, an innocent life like hundreds of thousands of other lives massacred by a corrupt and violent regime unfortunately supported by all international politics”. Considered one of the most interesting interpreters of Bach on the piano, Bahrami tries to imagine music that accompanies the Iranian revolution, a sort of soundtrack. ”As a musician I would have a dream that the military from all over the world would play silence in honor of this beloved heroine, who has become a symbol,” he said, referring to Mahsa. But ”I have no faith in the goodness of man” and even less in the international community. ”For us Persian exiles in the world it is now clear that there is no desire to make these gentlemen (the leadership of Tehran, ed.) who do not love peace, civilization and freedom go away,” he continues .

”The people no longer want this regime”, he reiterates, stating that ”it’s like in a musical score, where all the voices do everything to make sure an agreement stands up. And there’s always some dissonance that comes along and ruins everything.” Underlining that ”I don’t like politics, I think it’s a very dangerous profession and thousands of light years from the culture I love. that of Bach”, Bahrami defines himself today as ”an even sadder man because after a year, these people have not freed themselves and are continuing to fight”. Furthermore, ”the fact of having even arrested Mahsa Amini’s father” is a human shame and I think it is equally shameful that silence has fallen in the West for too many weeks now” on the situation in Iran.