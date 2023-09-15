Killed for not wearing the Islamic veil correctly. For a lock of hair glimpsed through the hijab. This would have been the Kurdish-Iranian’s ”fault” Mahsa Amini. She died a few days before her 22nd birthday, on September 16 last year, ”from a heart attack” according to Tehran’s moral police who arrested her while she was on holiday with her family. She died of a cerebral hemorrhage following the beatings she suffered, according to eyewitnesses. A complaint that sounded like a cry of pain and exasperation, leading thousands of young Iranians to take to the streets across the country to demonstrate their dissent towards the theocratic regime of the Ayatollahs. Thus the ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement was born, echoing the Kurdish slogan that was loudly chanted during Mahsa Amini’s funeral.

The greatest courage was shown by the women themselves, putting one’s face on it and taking off the Islamic veil, mandatory in Iran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. One step forward and two steps back, one might say after the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei, tightened the rules on 15 August on Islamic clothing, providing even more severe measures for those who violate them. In the meantime, however, after uncovering their heads, women and girls cut locks of their hair and burned their hjabs in the streets and on social media, so as to amplify the protest beyond the borders of the Islamic Republic. Alongside them, boys and men, students and workers came to demonstrate, tired of a repression whose most obvious symbol is the veil, but which takes the form of a series of denied freedoms.

Hundreds of civilians killed during the protests, including young women, and thousands arrested, including journalists. Among these also Nilufar Hamedi, the journalist who first reported what happened to Mahsa Amin. Faezeh Hashemi, daughter of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was also arrested in Tehran. Eleven protesters were sentenced to death for challenging the regime, seven of whom were hanged.

Many of them had called for justice for Mahsa, for those responsible for his death and then for wider human rights violations to be punished. In addition to the videos of the complaint, in fact, social media have also been flooded with videos taken with cell phones or with surveillance cameras in which women are seen being beaten in the streets. Abused and raped at times for defying the regime. Some of them were blinded by security men who aimed at their eyes to prevent them from witnessing what they had seen. Or to look towards a different future.

Among the victims there were many girls like Mahsa Amici. Among them Hadis Najafi, 23 years old, killed with six gunshots to her neck, chest and face. Hananeh Kia, 23, hit by a bullet in Noshahr, northern Iran, and Ghazale Chelavi, 32, from Amo. But there are also young people, very young people, who were not afraid to remove the portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, from the walls of their schools and then jump on it. Like a past to forget, to start again. Repression was not lacking here too, as emerged from the poisonings in girls’ schools. But the protest continues.

In these hours, the United States denounces the “constant intimidation” of Mahsa’s family. “It is the fourth time in the last two weeks that the Iranian regime has summoned Mahsa’s father for questioning – reported US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller – The regime continues to relentlessly intimidate his family and the families of the killed protesters” .

“The regime cannot intimidate the Iranian people into silence,” Miller said. “The world is watching the treatment of these families, as well as the ongoing intimidation of journalists and abuse of peaceful protesters, and we will continue to to follow closely and take appropriate action in response.”

The Tehran regime fears ”a new spark” and ”is trying in every way to contain the protests” which will see their ”highlight on September 16”, the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, when ”radical demonstrations” are planned which ”could get out of hand from the authorities”, Ghazal Afshar, spokesperson, tells Adnkronos of the Iranian Youth Association in Italy. But in Iran ”there is greater support for the protests and greater cohesion among the population”, with ”young and old, men and women, rich and poor” who ”can no longer stand the murderous theocratic regime who is their real enemy”, he adds, explaining that ”from internal sources we know that the regime has deployed 15 thousand men from the Pasdaran and the Basij paramilitary forces in the universities under cover, as students or professors, to monitor the situation”. And ”the regime is trying to protect itself by increasing internal repression and the number of patrols on the streets”. But also ”sending agents to the areas most affected by the protests” and ”transferring numerous political prisoners from Evin prison”.