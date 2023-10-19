This year’s prestigious European Sakharov Prize for Human Rights goes to the late Iranian Mahsa Amini, and more broadly to Iranian women who are fighting for more rights and freedoms. The European Parliament, which awards the prize annually, praised the ceremony Thursday “the brave and rebellious who continue to fight for equality, dignity and freedom” in Iran. “We stand with those who, even from prison, [de wereldwijde solidariteitsactie] Continue to keep Women, Life and Freedom alive,” said President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

Mahsa Amini (in Kurdish Jina Amini) was an Iranian-Kurdish woman who was roughly arrested by the Iranian moral police last September for allegedly wearing her headscarf incorrectly. Under strict Islamic dress codes, women are required to cover their hair in public. Amini died under police surveillance, causing large-scale protests to erupt in Iran for months. Thousands of demonstrators demanded more freedoms for women and punishment for the violent actions of Iranian agents.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought has been awarded since 1988. The award is intended for special achievements in areas such as protecting freedoms, the rights of minorities and developing democracy. Last year the prize went to the Ukrainian people. “They are risking their lives for Europe, to defend the values ​​we all believe in – freedom, democracy, the rule of law,” said parliament speaker Metsola at the time.