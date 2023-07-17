Riyad Mahrez took a leap in popularity by winning that historic Premier League with Leicester, and Manchester City did not take long to take over the services of one of the best wingers in the last five years. After a treble that certifies Manchester City as the team to beat in Europe, the Algerian could have put an end to his stay in the team led by Pep Guardiola.
After many weeks of rumors about the possible departure of Mahrez to the Saudi Pro League, it seems that everything is starting to add up with the transfer and he Daily Mail He points out that it is a matter of days before this signing is closed. According to the Saudi media arriyadiyah, the City winger would have reached an agreement with Al-Ahli to be his new star. According to this medium, Mahrez would sign a contract of about 50 million euros per season and two years guaranteed with the teamand they are already beginning to talk about the amount that Manchester City could receive in exchange for their player.
Riyad Mahrez continues to be an important piece of Manchester City, although the level of Bernardo Silva has relegated him to a less important role and that is why his departure would not be a direct blow to the team’s starting eleven, but he is still a highly valued player for the English club. According to the information, the transfer would be closed for a total of 35 million euros.
Al-Ahli, a club to which Edouard Mendy has already joined from Chelsea and has returned to the top flight of Saudi football after its surprising relegation, would follow the line of Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad when it comes to sign great stars of the Premier League. And it is that Riyad Mahrez would set course for the Middle East after five seasons at the Etihad Stadium, 236 games, 78 goals and 59 assists.
