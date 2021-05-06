Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Because the Algerian, Riyad Mahrez, the Manchester City winger, was the star of the first net in the two round-trip matches of the European Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, France, the “BT Sport” network was keen to have a conversation with him to tell what he did on that crazy night in which he scored two goals, to qualify Bloomon to the final match.

Mahrez, who is dubbed in his country and the Arab world as “Algeria’s pride,” explained how Spaniard Pep Guardiola’s plan paid off, noting that it had been prepared in advance, scoring 3 of the four goals scored by St Germain’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the home and away matches.

Mehrez said: It was a good game in general, although it was not our level in the first half that we hoped for, and despite that I scored the goal of progress in this half, which made us play comfortably, and then we made a great performance in the second half, and we were able to score more goals. .

He added: The Saint Germain players lost their focus and started to use violence, but after Angel Di Maria was sent off, the game became easier for us, and our counterattacks were very dangerous, and one of them scored the second goal.

Mahrez talked about the tactics that Guardiola pursued, and led the team to victory in the two matches, and said: The two goals shot we have carried out a lot before, and Ederson’s long pass, for example, was expected, and we know his ability to put the ball close to the opposing team’s goal, we trained on that a lot, And we managed to make the difference.

Mahrez admitted that the defensive strength of the team was behind the victory in the two matches, because it was a reassuring element for all players, and we are only used to entering goals in our own goal, and this was important to reach the final match.

Mahrez, who is considered one of the most brilliant stars of African football in Europe, and who is nominated by many to compete for the Golden Ball award this year, concluded his speech by saying: We will focus from now on on the rest of the English Premier League matches, before we start thinking about the final match expected on May 29th at Stadium Ataturk Olympic in Istanbul, Turkey.